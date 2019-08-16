U.S. Customs and Border Protection Computers Down at LAX, Other Airports Nationwide

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer system is down, according to tweets from Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

JFK said Friday afternoon the impact is nationwide, while LAX tweeted the issue affects multiple airports.

A Customs and Border Protection official said there is no indication the temporary outage is related to nefarious activity.

“Just to let you know Customs is experiencing a system shutdown nationwide,” JFK tweeted in reply to a customer. “They are processing passengers manually until the system comes back online. Thanks for your patience.”

The tweet from the Los Angeles airport said, “… please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”

An update from @CBP on the issue impacting passenger processing in customs areas. Please continue to check with your airline directly for the latest on any potential flight impacts. https://t.co/pCqY6M1lE1 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) August 16, 2019

LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery said it appears to be a processing issue that is causing the computers to be down.

CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption. CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online. — CBP (@CBP) August 16, 2019

Customs and Border Protection officials said officers are working to “process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

At Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, passengers were seen stuck in long lines with some people sitting on the floor, a tweet from Women in Tech shows.

#womenintech just arrived in the #USA for networking events and we’re all blocked at #customs pic.twitter.com/HGMvwUJqX3 — Women in Tech (@WomenInTechOrg) August 16, 2019