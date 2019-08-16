U.S. Customs and Border Protection Computers Down at LAX, Other Airports Nationwide

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection computer system is down, according to tweets from Los Angeles International Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.
JFK said Friday afternoon the impact is nationwide, while LAX tweeted the issue affects multiple airports.
A Customs and Border Protection official said there is no indication the temporary outage is related to nefarious activity.
“Just to let you know Customs is experiencing a system shutdown nationwide,” JFK tweeted in reply to a customer. “They are processing passengers manually until the system comes back online. Thanks for your patience.”
The tweet from the Los Angeles airport said, “… please check with your airline for the latest status of any flight impacts.”
LAX spokesman Heath Montgomery said it appears to be a processing issue that is causing the computers to be down.
Customs and Border Protection officials said officers are working to “process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security.”
At Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, passengers were seen stuck in long lines with some people sitting on the floor, a tweet from Women in Tech shows.