Inglewood Man Targeted Black Victims in Rampage That Left 2 Dead Last Summer: DA

An Inglewood man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and hate crimes in connection with a series of shootings last summer that prosecutors say targeted blacks in South Los Angeles.

Daniel Martinez, 30, pleaded not guilty to the amended charges Monday, nearly a year after the 2018 shootings, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors say Martinez intentionally targeted people because of their race. All of the eight victims — six men, a woman and a child — were black, said Ricardo Santiago, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

The alleged rampage began Aug. 17, 2018, when authorities say Martinez fired on Samuel Isaac Ferguson, a 27-year-old college student who was driving home from work on the 91 Freeway in Gardena. His white Nissan Sentra was riddled with bullets after Martinez shot at him from another car, California Highway Patrol Lt. Laura Hill said.

