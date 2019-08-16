Man Released on Misdemeanor Charges Rearrested After Detectives Determined Him to Be Suspect in Thousand Oaks Robbery

A 31-year-old Simi Valley man released on misdemeanor charges was immediately rearrested after police determined he was the suspect in a previous robbery at a Thousand Oaks store, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Officers with the Thousand Oaks Police Department were called to a reported robbery at the Home Depot at 2745 Teller Road on Aug. 12.

Police learned that a man had brandished a weapon at employees as he walked away with stolen property. Witnesses provided investigators with a description of the suspect and vehicle information. Officers also reviewed surveillance footage from the location and quickly determined the suspect to be Antonio Alex Cardenas-Cespedes.

On Aug. 13, detectives working the case found that Cardenas-Cespedes was already in the custody of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Lost Hills Station on misdemeanor charges unrelated to the alleged robbery in Thousand Oaks.

Detectives went to the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station. When Cardenas-Cespedes was released from custody, he was arrested by the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Investigators searched the suspect’s vehicle and found additional evidence related to the alleged robbery, deputies said.

Cardenas-Cespedes was booked at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility on suspicion of robbery. His bail is set at $125,000.