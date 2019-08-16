Man Shot Dead in San Fernando Had Proposed to Girlfriend Just Days Earlier, His Fiancee’s Mother Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In the days before he was shot to death in San Fernando, Omar Munoz had asked his girlfriend to marry him, the woman's mother said Friday.

Munoz, 25, was identified by loved ones as the man who authorities say was found fatally shot in the 300 block of Harps Street on Thursday night. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when San Fernando police officers responded to the scene just after 9:30 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The gunman remains at large as authorities do not have a suspected motive or suspect description. However, sheriff's officials said a light-colored sedan was seen speeding away from the area after the shooting.

No weapon has been found, and sheriff's officials said it's unclear whether the shooting may have been gang-related.

But loved ones said Munoz never associated with a gang and had no prior criminal record, just a minor traffic ticket.

The wife of his fiancee told KTLA she witnessed the shooting.

"They just shot him in the back. They didn't say nothing — just went by," said Dolores, who did not provide her last name.

She said she was outside when she saw Munoz preparing to get into his car to pick up his fiancee. She said he was struck while standing by the car's trunk.

Dolores described Munoz as a family-oriented young man who worked at a local warehouse and provided for his girlfriend and children, who are all under the age of 7.

"There's nothing he wouldn't do for them," she said, her voice choking. "He proposed to my daughter two days ago, bought a beautiful ring."

A bouquet of flowers and candles were seen Friday morning where Munoz was shot and killed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

34.281946 -118.438972