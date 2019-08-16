× Man Shot to Death in Pomona

Gunfire in Pomona on Friday evening left a man dead, officials said.

The shooting took place about 7:35 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Pasadena Street, the Pomona Police Department said in a written statement.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was ultimately pronounced dead, police said.’

“We are actively working the scene to obtain additional information and interview potential witnesses,” the statement said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Pomona police at 909-620-2085. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

