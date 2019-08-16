BREAKING: Man Who Escaped O.C. Jail While Awaiting Trial Is Convicted of Kidnapping, Torturing Pot Dispensary Owner
Man Who Escaped O.C. Jail While Awaiting Trial Is Convicted in Kidnapping, Torturing of Pot Dispensary Owner

Posted 10:10 AM, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 10:26AM, August 16, 2019
Hossein Nayeri escaped from Orange County jail with two other inmates back in 2016 while he was awaiting trial and was recaptured. He is seen during the trial for the the 2012 kidnapping of a Newport Beach man and his female roommate.(Credit: Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times)

A Newport Beach man was convicted Friday of participating in the abduction and torture of a pot-dispensary owner in October 2012.

After a monthlong trial, an Orange County Superior Court jury deliberated for four days to convict Hossein Nayeri of kidnapping and torture.

Prosecutors say Nayeri hatched a scheme to kidnap the owner of a lucrative Santa Ana pot dispensary in the mistaken belief the victim had buried $1 million in the Mojave Desert.

On the witness stand, Nayeri admitted that he believed the victim had stashed cash in the desert like “a Scrooge.” Nayeri also admitted that he painstakingly monitored the man for much of 2012.

