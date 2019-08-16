Man, Woman Arrested in Fatal Long Beach Shooting of Local Musician Toko Tasi

Nearly a week after he was gunned down in Long Beach, police have announced two arrests in connection with the killing of Southern California musician Toko Tasi.

Thomas Arrellaga, 43, was booked on suspicion of murder in the fatal shooting of the 45-year-old hip-hop artist, whose real name is Tasi Malaki, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Arrellaga is being held on $2 million bail.

A woman, 43-year-old Lorna Clemena, is suspected of being aware about the shooting and trying to protect the suspect, police said.

She was booked on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact. Clemena’s bail has been set at $1 million.

Malaki died after being shot multiple times in the upper torso around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Willow Street and Eucalyptus Avenue, according to a police news release.

In the aftermath of the shooting, detectives said they believed Malaki had been involved in some type of dispute with the gunman. They did not release any additional details about a possible motive.

Friends told KTLA at a vigil held for Malaki Monday night that he was attending a high school reunion when he was shot to death.

“We heard the gunshots,” Audra Viscidi told KTLA. “Before that, we were all just inside laughing and hugging each other, and saying ‘I love you’ and catching up.”

Arrellaga and Clemena were taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 19100 block of East Mono Drive in Hesperia.

Evidence was recovered at a home in the 2400 block of San Francisco Avenue in Long Beach, where detectives carried out a search warrant.

Police told the Los Angeles Times Arrellaga and Clemena were dating and, according to public records, they both lived at the residence where the warrant was served.

The case is expected to be presented to prosecutors early next week, detectives said.