Memorial Service for Riverside CHP Officer Fatally Shot During Traffic Stop to Be Held Tuesday

Memorial services will be held Tuesday for a California Highway Patrol officer who was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Riverside earlier this week.

Services for Andrew Moye, 34, will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship, 6115 Arlington Ave. in Riverside, beginning at 10 a.m.

A private graveside service will be held for the family afterward.

Moye had conducted a traffic stop on a 215 Freeway overpass about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and was waiting for a tow truck when the driver pulled out a rifle and engaged the officer with multiple gunshots, CHP officials said.

Moye was struck by gunfire, but was able to call for help. He later died from his injuries.

Two other officers were also shot during the gunbattle.

The suspect, identified as Aaron Luther, was fatally shot at the scene. The 49-year-old Beaumont man had an extensive criminal history and served time in prison for attempted murder, officials said.

Moye is survived by his wife, parents, sisters and brothers.

The CAHP Credit Union set up a memorial fund for Moye’s family. A GoFundMe page was also created.