Suspicious Devices Found Around Downtown N.Y. Subway Station Not Explosive, NYPD Says

Bomb squad officers are responded Friday morning to two suspicious packages found in downtown New York, a law enforcement official said.

One package was found at Fulton and William streets, and the other was found on the nearby subway platform that serves the 2 and 3 trains, the official said.

A New York Police Department emergency services unit also responded around 7:15 a.m. ET to the scene, the official said.

Three New York Fire Department units also have been sent to the scene of the police investigation near the Fulton Street subway complex, a department spokesperson said.

Subway trains are bypassing the area for now.

Police later tweeted out two pictures of what appear to be pressure cookers with the message that “they are NOT explosive devices.”

Our @NYPDCT Bomb Squad has cleared the devices inside of Fulton Street subway station in Lower Manhattan. They are NOT explosive devices. Out of an abundance of caution officers have searched nearby stations. pic.twitter.com/Y32I9DFEDf — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) August 16, 2019