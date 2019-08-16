Rich on Tech: Nest Cams Are Less Sneaky + Special Guest: My Boss

Google adjusts the software on Nest cameras so you can no longer turn off the status light; Smart ovens seem to have a mind of their own; British Airways tries in flight VR; AT&T and T-Mobile fight robocalls; Lime scooters now display on Google Maps. Listeners ask about the MacBook battery recall, Visible phone service, HomeKit security cameras and converting VHS to digital.

Special Guest (and my boss) Jason Ball joins us on the show. He is the News Director at KTLA-TV and host of the News Director’s Office podcast.

You can no longer turn off the status lights on Google’s Nest cams

Smart ovens heating up on their own

Preview Carvana’s latest car vending machine in Westminster

