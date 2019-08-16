Marketing Manager for Yoobi Allison Mabbot joined us live with some of their colorful, vibrant supplies that spark learning and creativity. Every time YOU Buy, Yoobi Gives. Yoobi products are available nationwide at Target and Yoobi, and for the first time Walmart, Costco, Urban Outfitters, Amazon. You can also follow Yoobi on social media.
Shop Back to School With Yoobi and They Will Give Back to Classrooms in Need
-
Back to School With Your Favorite Characters With Lifestyle Expert Amanda Garrigus
-
Head Back to School in Style With Lifestyle Blogger Veena Goel Crownholm
-
Shop Back to School Items at Walgreens, Purchase ‘Me to We’ Collection and Help Teachers
-
Instead of Graduation Bash, Texas Teen Throws Pizza Party for Homeless
-
Classmates: Dayton Mass Shooter Kept ‘Hit List’ and ‘Rape List’
-
-
Online Abuse Increasing, With Girls Being Cyberbullied More Than Boys: Survey
-
Tennessee Teen Mom Graduates High School With $1 Million in Scholarship Offers, Top Honors
-
Back to School Shopping Tips With Money and Consumer Savings Expert Andrea Woroch
-
Back to School Essentials With PB Kids, PB Teen & Maisonette
-
‘He’s a Miracle’: Claremont Student Who Was Told He Might Never Walk Again Steps Out of Wheelchair at Graduation
-
-
D-Day’s 75th Anniversary Renews Interest in Some Classrooms
-
Inspiring Photo Shows Oceanside College Grad Standing in Fruit Fields Where Her Immigrant Parents Work
-
Sen. Harris Gets Personal, Delivers Blow in Confronting Biden’s Record on Civil Rights