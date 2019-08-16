× Stretch of 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica Blocked Off After Shooting Involving Security Guard

A stretch of the Third Street Promenade was blocked off on Friday as police investigated a shooting on Friday morning.

The incident was reported in the area of Third Street and Arizona Avenue, the Santa Monica Police Department tweeted around 11:25 a.m.

A security guard fired shots during the incident, which Santa Monica Police Department Lt. Saul Rodriguez emphasized was not an “active shooter” situation.

No one was hit or injured in the shooting, Rodriguez told KTLA. People he described as suspects fled the location.

Crime scene tape cordoned off a large section of Third Street between Arizona and Santa Monica Boulevard as police investigated, Sky5 aerial video showed.

Police advised people to avoid the area of Third Street and Arizona Avenue.

The street, located several blocks from the beach, is popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.