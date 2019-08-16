× Woman Tied up in Home-Invasion Robbery in West Covina; 4 Men Sought

Police are searching for four men who broke into a home in West Covina and tied up a woman during a home-invasion robbery early Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Flemington Drive near Gauntlet Drive.

The four masked men entered the home after using a sledgehammer to break a sliding glass door, West Covina Police Department Lt. Michelle Figueroa said.

Once inside, the men tied up a female resident, put tape over her mouth and then ransacked the home, Figueroa said.

No descriptions of the suspects, or any getaway car that may have been used in the robbery, were immediately available.

Investigators are still trying to determine what was taken from the home.

The woman was not injured in the incident, Figueroa said.