Woman Tied up in Home-Invasion Robbery in West Covina; 4 Men Sought

Posted 6:58 AM, August 16, 2019, by and
Police investigate a home invasion robbery in West Covina on Aug. 16, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

Police investigate a home invasion robbery in West Covina on Aug. 16, 2019. (Credit: RMG News)

Police are searching for four men who broke into a home in West Covina and tied up a woman during a home-invasion robbery early Friday morning.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of Flemington Drive near Gauntlet Drive.

The four masked men entered the home after using a sledgehammer to break a sliding glass door, West Covina Police Department Lt. Michelle Figueroa said.

Once inside, the men tied up a female resident, put tape over her mouth and then ransacked the home, Figueroa said.

No descriptions of the suspects, or any getaway car that may have been used in the robbery, were immediately available.

Investigators are still trying to determine what was taken from the home.

The woman was not injured in the incident, Figueroa said.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.