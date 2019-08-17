× 3 Men Shot, 1 Fatally, in Suspected Gang-Related Incident in Montecito Heights

One man died and two others were wounded in what detectives believe to be a gang-related shooting in Montecito Heights early Saturday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to Griffin Avenue near Avenue 43 at around 1:20 a.m. and found three men who had been shot, according to police.

One of them, 21 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others, 18 and 19 years old, were taken to the hospital. On of the surviving victims suffered injuries that were not life threatening, LAPD aid.

The department asked the public’s help for any information that could help them identify the assailant.

Tipsters can contact Detective J. Ramirez at 323-342-8964 or 1-877-ASK-LAPD. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), send a message starting with the letters “LAPD” to 274637 or visit www.LAPDOnline.org (click on “webtips”).