Crews Prevent Small Fire From Spreading Near Forest Lawn in Covina

Firefighters said they’ve managed to stop a small fire from spreading near Forest Lawn in Covina on Saturday afternoon.

Smoke and flames could be seen on the hillside along the 10 Freeway near Via Verde at around 2:20 p.m.

The 1-acre fire was not threatening any structures or people, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Art Marrujo told KTLA.

Authorities provided no further details.

On the 5 Freeway by Las Pulgas Road near Camp Pendleton, smoke billowed from flames burning on the side of the northbound lanes. Officials have not provided any details about that blaze.