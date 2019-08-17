Crews Prevent Small Fire From Spreading Near Forest Lawn in Covina

Posted 2:50 PM, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51PM, August 17, 2019

Firefighters said they’ve managed to stop a small fire from spreading near Forest Lawn in Covina on Saturday afternoon.

Smoke and flames are seen on the hillside along the 10 Freeway in Covina on Aug. 17, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Smoke and flames are seen on the hillside along the 10 Freeway in Covina on Aug. 17, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Smoke and flames could be seen on the hillside along the 10 Freeway near Via Verde at around 2:20 p.m.

The 1-acre fire was not threatening any structures or people, Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesperson Art Marrujo told KTLA.

Authorities provided no further details.

A fire burns along the 5 Freeway near Camp Pendleton on Aug. 17, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A fire burns along the 5 Freeway near Camp Pendleton on Aug. 17, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

On the 5 Freeway by Las Pulgas Road near Camp Pendleton, smoke billowed from flames burning on the side of the northbound lanes. Officials have not provided any details about that blaze.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.