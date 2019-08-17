Firefighters Rescue Horse Trapped in Mud in Hansen Dam Park

Posted 2:25 PM, August 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:50PM, August 17, 2019

It took firefighters nearly two hours to free a 1,000-pound horse that had been stuck in mud in a remote area of the Hansen Dam Recreation Area in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters rescue a horse at the Hansen Dam Recreation Area on Aug. 17, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles Fire Department)

The 14-year-old Peruvian Paso did not suffer any injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which initially underestimated the animal’s weight at 800 pounds.

The Fire Department announced the rescue operation at noon.

“The horse appears to be (and the uninjured female rider strongly concurs) in minimal distress,” the agency said in a statement just before 2 p.m.

Firefighters were working on decontaminating the mud-covered equine, rider and other responders, the Fire Department said.

