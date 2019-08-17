1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Shooting in South L.A. Neighborhood Where Drive-by Incident Killed 2 Just Days Before

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An early Saturday shooting left a man dead and another wounded in South Los Angeles, just days after another double shooting in the region's Florence-Firestone neighborhood killed two, authorities said.

The Saturday attack happened just after 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Compton Avenue, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Two men were taken to local hospitals, where one of them was pronounced dead, officials said. Authorities did not know the condition of the other victim.

Investigators provided no further details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and the two men's names have not been released.

That incident followed a Wednesday night drive-by shooting about 2 miles north that killed two childhood friends who grew up on the street where they were shot.

Family members identified those victims as Flores Velazquez, a 23-year-old Ph.D. student at University of California, Irvine, and Alfredo Carrera, 24, who was about to become a first-time father.

Lt. Charles Calderaro said detectives have not found a connection between the two shootings, but they are looking into a possible link.

Including this week's deadly incidents, there have been at least seven fatal shootings reported in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood this year.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app "P3 Tips" or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.