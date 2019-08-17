Man Sought in Connection With Deadly Littlerock Shooting Surrenders to Deputies

A transient sought in connection with a shooting that left one man dead and another critically wounded last weekend surrendered to sheriff’s deputies Friday night, authorities said.

Trinidad “Trini” Garcia, 50, turned himself in at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Palmdale Station about 9 p.m., according to sheriff’s officials and Los Angeles County booking records. Sheriff’s officials had previously described the suspect as 60 years old.

Detectives had been hunting got Garcia since Aug. 11, when they say he shot and killed 56-year-old Michael Robbins and wounded another man in his 50s shortly before 6 a.m. in the 13800 block of East Avenue R-6 in Littlerock, Deputy Grace Medrano of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a written statement.

An autopsy determined that Robbins died from a “gunshot wound of right upper extremity,” Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records show. The death death was ruled a homicide.

A motive in the shooting has not been released, and it was unclear whether the victims and suspect knew each other prior to the shooting.

Authorities offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to Garcia’s capture on Thursday.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips maya also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

