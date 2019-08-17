Missing Teenage Boy With Special Needs Leads Police on Pursuit Through North Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A missing 13-year-old boy with autism and impaired hearing at the wheel of an SUV led police on a pursuit through North Hollywood, crashing into several other cars and an apartment building before being detained by police on Saturday afternoon.

The pursuit began about 3 p.m. when police spotted an SUV that had been reported stolen driving in the area of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

The driver, who police did not initially realize was a child, drove erratically, officials said. The SUV struck a white car broadside along Sherman Avenue, sending at least one person to a hospital, and continued driving.

Police said the SUV struck several more vehicles before it hit an apartment building along Troost Avenue, just north of Sherman Way. The young driver got out of the car and ran into an apartment complex before officers caught up with him and detained him.

It was soon realized that the 13-year-old driver was the same boy who had recently been reported missing by his family. The child has autism and wears a cochlear implant to aid in hearing.

It was not immediately clear where the boy got a hold of the SUV, or whether he would face charges.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.