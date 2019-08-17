× Police Investigating Deadly Shooting at Business Near UC Riverside

Riverside police asked the public’s help for information involving an early Saturday morning shooting that left one dead near University of California, Riverside.

Authorities received a call around 3:10 a.m. regarding a shooting that had just happened at a “small business” in the 14000 block of University Avenue, the Police Department said. That’s about a block away from the campus, in the eastside neighborhood of Riverside.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene and found a male victim who had been shot, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video footage from the scene showed a man’s body lying in a parking structure.

The victim’s identity will be released pending the investigation and notification of family members, officials said.

The Police Department provided no further details about the case.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Josh Ontko at 951-353-7135 or jontko@riversideca.gov or Detective Bryon Adcox at 951-353-7134 or jadcox@riversideca.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the “submit a tip” feature on the department’s mobile app with the reference number 190023549.