× San Bernardino City School Official Arrested Over Child Pornography Allegations

An assistant superintendent at the San Bernardino City Unified School District has been arrested for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography, authorities announced Saturday.

Perry Wiseman, a 42-year-old Highland man, apparently retrieved the images under investigation from the internet and they did not appear to involve students within the district, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials arrested him on Friday and booked him at the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, the Sheriff’s Department said. His bail was set at $100,000.

Teaching was not part of Wiseman’s current role at the School District, and he had limited interactions with students, the Sheriff’s Department noted. He was scheduled to appear in court on on Tuesday.

The School District did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Brian Arias at 909-387-3615. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.