× Triple Shooting in Beaumont Investigated as Murder-Suicide

Three people died Friday in what investigators described as a murder-suicide in a residential neighborhood in Beaumont.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls about 5:30 p.m. reporting gunshots, as well as a person lying the driveway of a home in the 34000 block of Crenshaw Street, the Beaumont Police Department said in a written statement.

Officer arrived to find a woman in the driveway “suffering from wha appeared to be a gunshot wound,” the statement said.

A SWAT team was called to the scene and officers made their way into the home to check for any additional victims, officials said.

“Officers located two additional gunshot victims inside of the residence, one male and one female,” according to the statement. “It was determined the three persons were deceased prior to the arrival of officers.

The ages of the two people found dead inside the home were not available.

“While the investigation is still in the early stages, the preliminary indication is this incident was a murder/suicide,” the police statement said. “Authorities are still working to identify these individuals, so it is not yet understood the relationship between them, nor has a notification of next of kin been completed.”

It was not clear which one of the three people was the shooter.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Beaumont police Sgt. Harris at 951-769-8500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by email to crimetips@beaumontpd.org.