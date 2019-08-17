Woman Found Fatally Shot in San Bernardino

Posted 5:22 PM, August 17, 2019, by

Investigators are seeking clues after a 24-year-old woman was found fatally shot near a San Bernardino park early Saturday, officials said.

Nancy Magana of San Bernardino died following the shooting, which was first reported about 2 a.m. at 30th and Flores streets, just north of Delmann Heights Park, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

Homicide victim Nancy Magana, 24, of San Bernardino, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 17, 2019.

Homicide victim Nancy Magana, 24, of San Bernardino, pictured in a photo released by the San Bernardino Police Department on Aug. 17, 2019.

Officers went to the neighborhood after receiving reports of a shooting when they found Magana suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

"Homicide detectives responded to investigate the murder," the statement said.

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655  or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.