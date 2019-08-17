Woman Found Fatally Shot in San Bernardino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators are seeking clues after a 24-year-old woman was found fatally shot near a San Bernardino park early Saturday, officials said.

Nancy Magana of San Bernardino died following the shooting, which was first reported about 2 a.m. at 30th and Flores streets, just north of Delmann Heights Park, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

Officers went to the neighborhood after receiving reports of a shooting when they found Magana suffering from at least one gunshot wound, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital, but could not be saved.

"Homicide detectives responded to investigate the murder," the statement said.

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive was available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact San Bernardino police Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613.