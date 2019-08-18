× 21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Speeding DUI Driver Loses Control, Crashes Car in Long Beach: Police

A 21-year-old woman riding in the passenger seat of a speeding car driven by an intoxicated driver, was killed in a crash in Long Beach early Sunday morning, the Long Beach Police Department said.

The crash happened shortly before 2:40 a.m. when the speeding driver of a 1999 Lincoln town car lost control of his vehicle and it spun to the left of Pacific Coast Highway near Grand Avenue, authorities said.

The car crossed over to traffic going in the opposite direction, and crashed into a Cadillac being driven by a 49-year-old Garden Grove resident, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the young Bellflower woman trapped inside the vehicle. She was extricated from the car by Long Beach Fire Department firefighters and taken to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The Cadillac’s driver was also extricated from the car by firefighters and transported to a hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities.

The Lincoln’s driver, Osvaldo Ramirez-Vazquez, sustained minor injuries.

Ramirez-Vazquez was found to be intoxicated and was booked into a Long Beach jail on charges including driving under the influence of alcohol and vehicular manslaughter, Long Beach police said.

Officials did not identify the woman.

Anyone with information as asked to contact Long Beach Police Detective S. Loughlin at 562-570-5520. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.