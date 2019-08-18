× 3 People Killed in Beaumont Murder-Suicide Identified

Authorities on Sunday released the identities of two women and a man who died in what police described as a murder-suicide at a Beamont home Friday, but the circumstances of the violence remained unclear.

Tracy Shelby, 46, Deborah Shelby, 68, and Bradley Wallace, 45, all of Beaumont, were found shot to death about 5:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 34400 block of Crenshaw Street, according to Riverside County coroner’s officials and the Beaumont Police Department. Police previously described the location of the shooting as the 34000 block of Crenshaw Street.

But investigators had yet to say which of the people were believed to be the shooter, and which were victims. The relationships between the people was also not clear Sunday.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and a person seen lying in a residential driveway when hey encountered a woman, who had been shot, police said in a written statement.

A SWAT team responded and went into the home, where the second woman and a man were found with gunshot wounds, officials said.

It was determined all three had died before first responders arrived, police said.

No further information was released Sunday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Beaumont police Sgt. Harris at 951-769-8500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously by email to crimetips@beaumontpd.org.