7-Year-Old Girl in Grave Condition After Falling Out of Koreatown Window While Bouncing on Sofa

A 7-year-old girl was in grave condition Saturday after falling about 15 feet from a Koreatown apartment’s open window and hitting her head on the concrete ground, authorities said.

The girl was jumping on a sofa when she went flying out of the nearby window shortly before 1 p.m. in the 200 block of South Alexandria Avenue, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey said.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the girl had difficulty breathing and was fighting for her life, Humphrey said.

The girl’s aunt was home with her when she fell, according to authorities.

LAFD transported the child to a hospital, where she was taken into surgery. Her condition was unknown Sunday morning.

Authorities said there was a screen on the open window at the time of the incident.

A study from 2011 found that more than 5,000 children are injured due to falls from windows every year in United States., and 76% of the time, a screen is up on the window, but it does not stop the child from going through.

No further details were immediately available on the incident.