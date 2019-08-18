× Authorities investigating After Burned Body Found in Joshua Tree Lake Bed

Homicide detectives are investigating after a burned body was found in a dry lake bed in Joshua Tree, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday in a news release.

A person discovered the body Friday in the area near Sunway Road and Rosehedge Avenue, and reported it to the Sheriff’s Department shortly before 9 a.m., authorities said.

Deputies from the Morongo Basin station responded to the scene and found evidence that led them to call for homicide detectives, according to the news release. It’s unclear what the evidence was.

Authorities on Sunday were still working to identify the victim, who was only described as being male.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are looking for anyone who may have witnessed what had happened to the victim.

No suspect or suspects were identified.

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3589. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME.