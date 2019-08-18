× CBP Seizes 4 Tons of Marijuana Hidden in Shipment of Jalapeño Peppers in Otay Mesa

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at an Otay Mesa cargo facility seized almost four tons of marijuana mixed in with a shipment of jalapeño peppers last week, the agency announced Friday.

A canine team alerted officers to pallets containing 7,560 pounds of jalapeño peppers on Thursday evening, according to CBP.

That’s after officers decided to conduct a secondary inspection of a tractor driven by a Mexican national, authorities said.

Officials examined the pallets and found a substance that tested positive for marijuana, CBP said. They eventually seized the truck and 314 wrapped packages containing the drugs, the agency added.

CBP estimated the marijuana’s value at $2.3 million.

The discovery follows the seizure of 10,642 pounds of marijuana concealed in a shipment of auto parts earlier that week, CBP said.

“Not only did they prevent the drugs from reaching our community, they also prevented millions of dollars of potential profit from making it into the hands of a transnational criminal organization,” Otay Mesa Port Director Rosa Hernandez said in a statement.

Very proud of our CBP officers in Otay Mesa! Last night they seized 7,560 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of jalapeno peppers and on Tuesday they seized another 10,642 pounds of marijuana in a shipment of plastic auto parts. Well done! pic.twitter.com/4EnoDGXWl3 — Acting Commissioner Mark Morgan (@CBPMarkMorgan) August 17, 2019