Ciclavia Closing Major Streets From East to West Hollywood Sunday

Ciclavia once again is clearing major streets of motorists to make way for cyclists, runners and other people on foot, this time spanning 6.5 miles in East Hollywood, Hollywood and West Hollywood.

Sunday's "Meet the Hollywoods" event is shutting down the following streets from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.:

Hollywood Boulevard from Vermont Avenue to Orange Drive

Highland Avenue from Hollywood Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard

Santa Monica Boulevard from Highland Avenue to San Vincente Boulevard

See the following map for crossing paths for drivers traveling along the route:

Ciclavia's website has information about activities planned from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The recurring event has been held in various Southern California neighborhoods since 2010, each time drawing thousands of locals to the streets.