DA Won’t Charge Man Who Took Gun Left by San Luis Obispo Police Chief in El Pollo Loco Bathroom

A man identified by San Luis Obispo police Skeeter Carlos Mangan is seen in a surveillance video still released by the agency on July 17, 2019.

The man who took a gun that a California police chief left in a restroom will not be charged by the district attorney’s office.

San Luis Obispo District Attorney Dan Dow says in a statement Saturday he will not pursue charges against 30-year-old Skeeter Carlos Mangan.

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell had left her personal handgun in a restaurant bathroom July 10. She was disciplined but kept her job.

Cantrell left her Glock .380 in an El Pollo Loco but quickly announced it was missing via a YouTube video. Mangan’s brother-in-law saw social media postings and told authorities he believed Mangan had the weapon.

Dow says Mangan could have been charged with a misdemeanor but decided a case would not be “in the interest of justice.”

