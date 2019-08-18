× Man Dies While Trimming Palm Tree in Huntington Beach

A tree trimmer died after he was found unconscious while working high up in a palm tree on Sunday, officials said.

The death, which was being investigated as an accident, was first reported about 11:20 a.m. in the 8000 block of Seaport Drive, near Beam Circle, Huntington Beach Police Department Lt. Kevin Johnson said.

Someone called 911 to report the man, who was estimated to be in his late-30s, hanging from the tree unconscious, the lieutenant said.

Police and fire officials got the man down from the tree, he said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by coroner’s investigators, Johnson said.

There were no initial signs of foul play.