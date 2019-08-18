‘Person of Interest’ in Custody After Woman Found Dead in Laguna Beach Home: Police

Officers respond to reports of a killing at a home on Coast Highway in Laguna Beach on Aug. 18, 2019. (Credit: Loudlabs)

A “person of interest” was taken into custody Sunday after a woman in her 60s was found dead at a Laguna Beach home, authorities said.

A friend who was supposed to go to church with the woman called police to the upscale mobile home neighborhood at about 11 a.m., the Laguna Beach Police Department said.

A homicide investigation was launched after the discovery on 30802 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota told KTLA.

Video showed police cars surrounding a home cordoned off with police tape in the seaside Laguna Terrace Park community.

The person of interest, who police have not identified, was found and detained in San Clemente. Police said the person was either involved in the woman’s death or knows what happened to her.

Authorities said there were obvious signs of trauma at the scene.

Social media users who say they leave nearby, reported hearing screaming coming from the home.

No further details were immediately available. It’s unclear how the woman died.

