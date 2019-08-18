× Sacramento Lawsuit Seeks to Ban 7 Men Considered to Be ‘Public Nuisance’ From Business District

The city of Sacramento has filed an unusual lawsuit to ban seven men considered to be a “public nuisance” from a popular business corridor.

The lawsuit alleges the men are “drug users, trespassers, thieves … and violent criminals” who have illegal weapons and ammunition and have forced police to dedicate an “excessive amount” of resources to the Broadway corridor.

City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood filed the suit Aug. 9 in Sacramento Superior Court, according to a copy posted online by The Sacramento Bee . City officials could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The suit includes declarations from local business and property owners, who claim they have been threatened.

The suit is filed against Sean Conner, Michael Dibiasio, Dimitriy Gologyuk, Troy Green, Kelvin C. Peterson, Joseph Soto and Kenneth Whitlock. Some of the men are believed to be homeless and efforts to reach them Sunday were unsuccessful. It also wasn’t known if they had lawyers who could comment on their behalf.

“Homelessness is not a crime, and this lawsuit does not seek to make it one,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a statement to The Bee. “What the city is attempting to do is safeguard the public safety and well being of residents and businesses in the Broadway corridor who have been subjected to ongoing criminal activity by a relatively small number of people, some of whom also happen to be homeless.”

The lawsuit seeks an injunction that would bar the men from being in the designated area “at any time.” The city argues that unless the men are banned from the area, their activity will continue to “cause great and irreparable injury to the residents and businesses,” who have “suffered emotional distress in the form of fear, intimidation and anxiety.”

Sacramento civil rights attorney Mark Merin told The Bee he would fight the lawsuit, calling it “a huge assault on civil liberties.”