Investigation Continues After Teacher Is Fatally Shot While Sitting in Truck With Son in San Bernardino

San Bernardino police on Sunday continued to investigate the fatal shooting of a local middle school teacher while, according to her family, she was sitting inside her truck with her 5-year-old son and boyfriend near a park.

Nancy Magaña, 24, had gone out with her son and boyfriend to Dave & Buster's on Friday evening and headed to Delmann Heights Park before ending the night, her sister, Maria Magaña, confirmed to KTLA.

San Bernardino police said they responded to the scene around 2 a.m. Saturday after receiving a call about a shooting. Upon their arrival, they found a shooting victim. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

Authorities provided no further details about the circumstances surrounding the attack. They have not announced any arrest.

Maria Magaña said her sister was a new teacher at Del Vallejo Middle School. She described her as a kind, loving mother.

"She gave everything she had to her son, and for this senseless act to take her away is heartbreaking," Maria Magaña said. "If you knew her you would be here mourning with us.”

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Flesher at 909-384-5655 or Sgt. Tello at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.