Video Shows Car Crashing Into Paramount Restaurant, Hitting Man Sitting on Chair

A car came crashing into a restaurant in Paramount Saturday night, hitting and almost pinning a man on a chair against the restaurant's bar, surveillance video shows.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the restaurant on the 8100 block of East Rosecrans Avenue shortly before 9 p.m., authorities said.

One man suffered unknown injuries, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Video shows the man quickly getting up and walking away right after the car crashed through the window and pushed him against the desk.

The driver, whose condition is unknown, was not cited or arrested, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Lt. Girard said traffic detectives will follow up on the incident to determine if any further action is needed.

No additional details were available.

KTLA's Jose Duran contributed to this report.