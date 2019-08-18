White House Confirms Trump’s Interest in Buying Greenland; Denmark Territory Says It’s Not for Sale

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow is confirming that President Donald Trump “wants to take a look at” buying Greenland, although the semi-autonomous territory of Denmark has said it’s not for sale.

Kudlow tells “Fox News Sunday” that he won’t predict what might happen, but he calls Greenland — which is situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans — “a strategic place” with “a lot of valuable minerals.”

The U.S. military has operated for decades from Thule Air Base in Greenland. The northern-most U.S. base is part of the military’s global network of radars and other sensors to provide ballistic missile warning and space surveillance.

Trump is scheduled to visit Denmark in September as part of a previously announced Europe trip.

