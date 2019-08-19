19-Year-Old Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on Indiana Avenue in Riverside

A 19-year-old man was killed when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street Monday evening in Riverside, police said.

The crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Indiana Avenue, east of Jackson Street, Sgt. Erich Feimer with Riverside Police Department said in a news release.

An initial investigation found the man was crossing from the south side of Indiana Avenue when a vehicle traveling eastbound struck him.

The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene eastbound on Indiana Avenue, police said.

Witnesses described the vehicle as a newer model dark blue or black Toyota Corolla or Honda Civic.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.