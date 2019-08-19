2-Year-Old Rescued After Man, Woman Found Shot Dead in Sun Valley: LAPD

Posted 8:39 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:12PM, August 19, 2019
An officer holds a young child who was rescued from a Sun Valley home where a man and woman were found shot dead on Aug. 19, 2019. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

An officer holds a young child who was rescued from a Sun Valley home where a man and woman were found shot dead on Aug. 19, 2019. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

A man and woman were found fatally shot in a Sun Valley home Monday in an incident being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

The shooting on the 11200 block of Covello Street was reported shortly after 7 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound and a handgun and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead, police said.

Officers also found a 2-year-old child unharmed, according to Lopez.

Video from the scene showed an officer holding the diaper-clad toddler in his arms, trying to console him or her.

The child was being taken to a police station, Lopez said.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.