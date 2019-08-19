× 2-Year-Old Rescued After Man, Woman Found Shot Dead in Sun Valley: LAPD

A man and woman were found fatally shot in a Sun Valley home Monday in an incident being investigated as a murder-suicide, police said.

The shooting on the 11200 block of Covello Street was reported shortly after 7 p.m., said Los Angeles Police Officer Mike Lopez.

Officers who responded to the scene found a man with a gunshot wound and a handgun and a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead, police said.

Officers also found a 2-year-old child unharmed, according to Lopez.

Video from the scene showed an officer holding the diaper-clad toddler in his arms, trying to console him or her.

The child was being taken to a police station, Lopez said.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

