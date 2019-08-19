Ohio Boy Brings Home $15,000 From County Fair, Donates It All to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

BREAKING: NYPD Fires Officer Involved in Chokehold Death of Eric Garner

August 19, 2019

An Ohio boy’s act of kindness has his school district calling him a hero.

Diesel Pippert, a seventh-grader in Western Reserve Schools, drew in $15,000 in livestock premiums at the Huron County Fair large animal sale, KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland reported Monday.

Instead of pocketing the cash, Pippert decided to donate it all to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The money will go to helping find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases that children face.

“A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all,” Western Reserve Schools said in a Facebook post on Saturday. “… Diesel, you are a hero!”

