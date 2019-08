Lifestyle expert, Josh Mcbride joins 5 Live with all the essential products you’ll need to start the new school year: Vital Proteins Collagen Water, CōTZ Face Prime & Protect SPF 40 – Tinted, La Victoria Salsas, Neutrogena HydroBoost, Tiege Hanley skin care subscription.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on Aug. 16, 2019.