Buena Park Police Shoot, Kill Driver in Stolen SUV Who Tried to Ram Patrol Car in Fullerton: Authorities

A driver in a stolen SUV allegedly tried to ram a Buena Park patrol vehicle during a traffic stop in Fullerton, prompting a police shooting that left the motorist dead on Monday, authorities said.

The incident began around 11:37 a.m. when two Buena Park Police Department officers tried to pull over a black Range Rover for traffic violations on Gilbert Street and Malvern Avenue, according to investigators.

A dispatcher then advised the officers that the SUV had been reported stolen earlier in the day out of Anaheim, said Lt. Jon Radus of the Fullerton Police Department.

About a minute later, the SUV yielded in the area of Gilbert and Moore Avenue.

“As the officers, or one officer, attempted to step out of the vehicle, the Range Rover aggressively ran in reverse, ramming the Buena Park police unit,” Radus said.

That prompted police to open fire on the vehicle, killing the driver, according to the lieutenant.

The unidentified motorist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Radus emphasized the incident was not connected to the homicide at Cal State Fullerton that occurred hours earlier.

Buena Park and Fullerton police are investigating the shooting, as is the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation will include looking at officer-worn body cameras, as well as dashcam video.

Gilbert has been temporarily shut down between Malvern and Raymer, police said. It was unknown how long the closure would last.

No additional information was immediately released.