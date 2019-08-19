Dinner at Beauty & Essex to Kick Off LAFW With Chef Chris Santos and Chef Antonia Lofaso

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Beauty & Essex Los Angeles’s Chef Chris Santos will host Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival’s kickoff dinner with special guest Chef Antonia Lofaso of Dama. Both Chris and Antonia joined us live to tell us all about this special event on Thursday, Aug 22. For ticket info, you can click here.

Beauty and Essex Los Angeles is located at 1615 Cahuenga Blvd. in Los Angeles. For reservations, you can call 323.676.8880 or go to their website.

Chef Antonia Lofaso’s restaurant Dama is located at 612 E 11th St in Los Angeles. For more info, you can call (213) 741-0612 or visit their website.