Driver Drags Woman, Crashes Into Cemetery in San Diego Hit-and-Run

A woman was injured after a car she was clinging to crashed through the gate of a San Diego cemetery and knocked over several tombstones early Monday morning.

San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said the incident began around 2 a.m. as a domestic dispute that escalated and resulted in the driver of a car crashing into the gate of Home of Peace Cemetery at 38th Street and Imperial Avenue while the woman was holding onto the open driver’s side door.

The vehicle knocked down several headstones in the cemetery before coming to a stop, Hernandez said.

News reports of the incident said the driver was the injured woman’s ex-boyfriend. Officers found the woman next to the vehicle and took her to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

NEW THIS MORNING: A car hit a female pedestrian and went into a graveyard, bulldozing over at least one tombstone before coming to rest on another. The driver is on the loose. Watch @fox5sandiego this morning for the latest. pic.twitter.com/vGSuxCL40O — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) August 19, 2019

We're getting a better look at the damage as the sun comes up. The car has been removed and you can see several gravestones damaged. pic.twitter.com/qbudfyK9Ld — Merrilee Moore (@mmooreofficial) August 19, 2019