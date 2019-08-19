Explosions Heard as Firefighters Battle Blaze at Large Industrial Building in Paramount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several explosions were heard as firefighters battled a blaze at a large industrial building in Paramount Monday morning.

The fire was reported about 10:40 a.m. along the 7300 block of East Somerset Street and firefighters were on scene within a minute, officials said.

Flames and black smoke were billowing out of the roof of the large building, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The flames quickly spread through the roof of the building.

Three explosions were seen from above, aerial video showed, as firefighters moved into defensive mode.

Several firefighters were battling the blaze from the ground and above.

By 11:15 a.m., the smoke had dissipated, but spread through a large swath of the area, aerial video showed.

Flames could still be seen through the collapsed roof about 11:25 a.m.