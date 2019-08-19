Fullerton Little League Team Wins Junior League Baseball World Series

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The undefeated Golden Hill Little League team out of Fullerton won the Junior World Series in Taylor, Michigan, defeating a team from Guayama, Puerto Rico, 8-3 on Sunday.

It's the first win for a U.S. team since 2012, and the first for a California team since La Mirada came out on top in 2003, according to the Orange County Register.

The team of 13- and 14-year-olds was representing the West region in the tournament. They became U.S. champs on Friday, Aug. 16, defeating the Southeast champs at a game in Florida. Golden Hill was the only undefeated team in the series, according to the team's website.

The team's coach, Ed Kim, knows something about winning big. In 1987, he was on the team from Rowland Heights that won the Junior League World Series. Now his 14-year-old son Kyle is on the team from Fullerton.

Both are shortstops, according to a post on the team's Facebook page.

The Register reports the team will have a victory parade at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lions Field, 1440 N. Brea Blvd. in Fullerton.

Congratulations to the 2019 Junior League Baseball World Series Champions from the West Region! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/2NYXGbZuR8 — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 19, 2019

California's Golden Hill Little League has won the Junior League Baseball World Series! #LLWS pic.twitter.com/JVEUHRz4yR — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 18, 2019