Homicide Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting of Man in Riverside

The area of Mission Inn Avenue and Orange Street in Riverside is seen in this undated image from Google Maps.

Homicide detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of man in Riverside, authorities said Monday.

The victim was found by officers responding to a call of shots fired in the area of Mission Inn Avenue and Orange Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officer attempted live-saving measures on the man, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, before having him transported to a nearby hospital, police said. But he died several hours later.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members. No other details have been released by police.

