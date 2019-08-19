× Juvenile Driver Critical After Suspected DUI Crash Into Sylmar Canal

A juvenile suspected of DUI is in critical condition after crashing his car into a canal in Sylmar Sunday night.

The crash occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 12300 block of San Fernando Road, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jeff Lee confirmed.

The driver injured in the solo-vehicle crash was the only occupant of the vehicle, Lee said.

The car appeared to have crashed through a chain link fence before landing at the bottom of the canal.

Video from the scene showed a Los Angeles Fire Department crew using a crane to lift back onto San Fernando Road.

The driver has been identified as a male juvenile, but his exact age was unknown. He apparently told authorities he was 11 years old, but the birth date given does not match, Lee said.

The driver was hospitalized in critical condition following the crash.

He was also being treated for alcohol poisoning, Lee said.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.