Man Apparently Dead After LAPD Shooting in Residential Area of Arleta

Posted 5:15 PM, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, August 19, 2019
At least a dozen LAPD vehicles converge in an Arleta neighborhood after a police shooting on Aug. 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A man has apparently died after a police shooting in a residential area of Arleta Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a family disturbance sometime before 5 p.m. near the intersection of Ottoman Street and Bartee Avneue, officials said.

When they arrived, the officers made contact with a person and shots were fired, Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

The individual appeared to be on his stomach on the pavement in an alley, with several officers standing over him, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Eventually, a team of paramedics arrived but apparently determined the man beyond help. A gurney that had been wheeled near the individual was wheeled back to a nearby ambulance, and the man’s body remained on the pavement.

About 20 LAPD vehicles, including unmarked ones, converged in the area after the shooting.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this story. 

