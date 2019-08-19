× Man in Custody After Allegedly Setting His Mother on Fire, Barricading Himself in Rancho Cucamonga Home

A man is in custody after allegedly setting his mother on fire and barricading himself in a Rancho Cucamonga house, officials said Monday.

The incident began about 5:45 a.m. along the 13000 block of Vine Street, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jodi Miller told KTLA.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident and found a woman with burn injuries. She was transported to a hospital and told deputies that the man who had set her on fire had been acting erratically, Miller said.

The woman is in critical but stable condition.

SWAT officers responded to the scene and were to negotiate with the man, who refused to leave the house, Miller said.

The man would open the door of the house periodically, step outside and shout profanities before retreating back inside, Miller added.

He was eventually taken into custody.

KTLA’s Steve Bien and Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.