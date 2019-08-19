Man Fatally Shot After Ambushing Officers in El Sereno, Police Say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was fatally shot by officers after ambushing a patrol vehicle that was stopped at a red light in El Sereno Sunday night, police said.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. as the patrol vehicle was stopped in the area of Alhambra Avenue and Lombardy Boulevard, Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery said.

While the officers were waiting for the red light to change, a man with a handgun shot at their patrol vehicle, Montgomery said.

The man fled on foot through an alley just north of Alhambra Avenue as the officers gave chase.

“At that point the suspect fired additional rounds at the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Montgomery said.

The suspect ran again from officers and was on Alhambra Avenue when he was encountered by an additional responding unit.

Officers opened fire on the man, who was still armed with a handgun, Montgomery said.

The suspect was struck by the gunfire and taken into custody at that point.

Paramedics were called to the scene and transported the suspect to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The unidentified suspect was only described as a man in his 30s.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, Montgomery said.

No officers were injured in the incident, but a patrol vehicle was struck by gunfire.

Bodycam video will be reviewed as part of the investigation, Montgomery said.